Iran sets up new defence council after war with Israel

AFP Published August 3, 2025

TEHRAN: Iran’s top security body has approved the creation of a new defence council, state media reported on Sunday, more than a month after a ceasefire ended a 12-day war with Israel.

“The Supreme National Security Council approved the establishment of the National Defence Council,” state television said.

The new body – which will be chaired by the president and include top military commanders among other senior officials and ministers – will be tasked with “reviewing defence strategies” and “enhancing the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces”, it added.

‘Indo-Pak, Iran-Israel wars increase importance of Pakistan’

On Friday, the Fars news agency said the decision comes as part of broader structural changes to Iran’s security apparatus.

The move comes in the wake of a conflict with Israel that, according to official figures, left more than 1,000 people dead in Iran and 29 in Israel.

The war began on June 13, when Israel launched strikes on military, nuclear and residential sites in Iran.

Iran responded with retaliatory attacks on Israeli territory.

A ceasefire announced by the United States has been in place since June 24.

