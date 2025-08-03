Pakistan to dispatch 17th consignment of relief goods for Gaza, Palestine today

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is set to dispatch Pakistan’s 17th consignment of relief goods for Gaza and other parts of Palestine on Sunday (today).

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NDMA has completed preparations to send its first consignment of 100 tonnes of relief goods to Palestine, the disaster management authority spokesperson said, adding that the relief package consists of food items and medicines.

“The first relief flight will depart from the Islamabad airport this evening. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik will be the chief guests at the departure ceremony of the relief goods,” the NDMA spokesperson said.

The 100-tonne consignment will be transported via a special flight to Amman, Jordan.

Whereas, the NDMA will send a total of 200 tonnes of relief goods to Palestine, through special flights tomorrow as well.

So far, on the PM’s directives, the NDMA has dispatched a total of 1,715 tonnes of aid to Palestine.

Gaza starving

A human tragedy is unfolding in western Gaza City across a landscape of hunger, with displaced people living crammed into crowded tents, according to a United Nations’ report describing the horrendous situation resulting from the Israeli blockade of the shattered enclave.

Earning a living has become a daily struggle, and hundreds of men, women and children stand in endless queues, under the scorching sun, outside the few community kitchens that serve nothing but lentil soup, the report from Gaza said.

A community kitchen in western Gaza reveals a panorama of painful scenes amid displaced people suffering, their cries for help and their urgent appeals to the world, demanding an end to their tragedy and relief, it said, describing the scene.

After a bitter struggle, Ziad Al-Ghariz, an elderly displaced person from Gaza, managed to obtain a cup of lentil soup. He sat on the floor and began to take slow sips. He told UN News, an international media website, that he had not tasted bread for 10 consecutive days.

“I eat the lentil soup distributed by the community kitchen,” he said. “I cannot afford flour at all. I do not have the money for it, so I try to get whatever the kitchen distributes. The people of Gaza are hungry.”

Young Mohammed Nayfeh spent four hours waiting for a meal for his family, the report said.

“I’ve been standing here for four hours, and I can’t get any food in the crowds and the sun,” he said. “We’re dying. We need support. We need food and drink. Where is the world? We’re dying here of hunger. Every day we eat only lentils. There’s no flour, no food, no drink. We’re dying of hunger.”

Umm Muhammad, a displaced person from the Shujaiya neighborhood, described the macabre scene around her.

“There is no water, no food, no bread,” she said. “The bitterness of the situation forces us to come here. In the end, we return with nothing. We either return burned under the sun or trampled underfoot due to overcrowding, and we return empty-handed. And no one listens.”