PM Shehbaz receives Iranian President at PM House

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday received President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, at the Prime Minister’s House, the PM Office said.

Upon his arrival, a guard of honour was presented by a contingent of the Pakistan armed forces, while the national anthems of both countries were played.

The Iranian president was introduced to members of the federal cabinet, and Prime Minister Shehbaz also held a brief interaction with the accompanying Iranian delegation.

As part of the ceremonial proceedings, President Pezeshkian planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM House.

Iran seeks to boost trade to $10bn level

Earlier, the Iranian president held meeting with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Iranian President, the DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to its historic and brotherly ties with Iran, emphasizing their strong foundations in shared history, common cultural heritage, faith, and mutual respect.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s support and reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to improving bilateral collaboration in various areas of shared interest. He also looked forward to meaningful discussions with Pakistani leaders to further reinforce the political and economic ties between the two friendly nations.

According to diplomatic sources, today’s meeting at the Prime Minister’s House will involve delegation-level talks between the two leaders, in which agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed to enhance cooperation in various sectors, Aaj News reported.

Important issues such as trade, energy, border cooperation, and regional peace and security will be discussed in the meeting.

A luncheon in honour of the Iranian President has also been arranged at the Prime Minister’s House, which will be attended by senior government officials and diplomats.

Sources say that the Iranian president will also hold separate meetings with Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, in which the two sides will discuss promoting cooperation at the parliamentary level.

Later this evening, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, where the two presidents will discuss expanding bilateral relations.

President Zardari is also expected to host a state dinner in honour of Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to diplomatic sources, the Iranian president’s visit is being seen as the beginning of a new chapter in Pak-Iran relations, aimed at further strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.