Gold prices recover sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices bounced back strongly in the local market, mirroring a huge surge in global bullion value - skyrocketing by $62 to settle at $3,363 per ounce, traders said.

As a result, local market raised prices of gold by Rs6,100 to Rs359,000 per tola while rates of per 10 grams grew by Rs5,229 to reach Rs307,784, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Following suit, domestic silver market also moved up, rising by Rs53 to Rs3,953 per tola and Rs45 to Rs3,489 per 10 grams. The white metal valued at $37 per ounce on world market, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

