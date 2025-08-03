BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
Gold rises on hopes

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose almost 2%, hitting a one-week high, on Friday after weaker-than-expected US payrolls data boosted Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and fresh tariff announcements spurred safe-haven demand.

Spot gold reached its highest level since July 25, adding 1.8% to $3,347.66 per ounce as of 0148 p.m. ET (17:48 GMT), after rising as much as 2% earlier today. Bullion was up 0.4% during the week. US gold futures settled 1.5% higher at $3,399.8.

“Payrolls numbers came in below expectations, but a little higher than the market was printing. So, this gives a better probability that the Federal Reserve will cut (rates) later in the year,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment.

US job growth slowed more than expected in July, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 73,000 jobs last month, after rising by a downwardly revised 14,000 in June, the Labour Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Market participants are now anticipating two rate cuts by year-end, beginning in September.

Earlier this week, the US central bank left interest rates unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying “we haven’t made any decisions about September.”

“We’ve got a situation where we have inflationary pressures continuing from tariffs and wages, yet job numbers are disappointing. So in that situation, if the Fed cuts (rates), that’s going to have material impact on gold in a positive way,” Melek added.

On the trade front, Trump’s latest wave of tariffs on exports from dozens of trading partners, including Canada, Brazil, India and Taiwan, sent global markets tumbling as countries pushed for talks to clinch better deals.

