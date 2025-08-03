Coffee, cocoa futures slip

LONDON: Coffee and cocoa futures on ICE fell on Friday as investors held out hope the Trump administration would exempt the commodities from the slew of tariffs it has imposed on dozens of trading partners. Nearly the entire US landmass is unsuitable for growing tropical commodities like coffee and cocoa.

London cocoa futures were down 0.3% at 5,500 pounds a metric ton at 1200 GMT, having closed up 3.5% on Thursday. Malaysia said on Friday the US, which has slapped a 19% tariff on the country, is open to not imposing tariffs on cocoa, rubber and palm oil, though a deal is still being finalised.

New York futures fell 0.5% at $8,458 a ton, having closed up 3.3% on Thursday. Arabica coffee futures fell 2.5% to $2.8850 per lb, having closed up 0.8% on Thursday.

SUGAR

Raw sugar fell 0.7% to 16.24 cents per lb. Sugar production in Brazil’s key center-south region rose 15.07% in the first half of July when compared to the year-earlier period, industry group UNICA said. While white sugar lost 0.5% to $465.50 a ton.