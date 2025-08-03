BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
DCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 172.09 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.31%)
FCCL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 153.62 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (4.71%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
MLCF 82.71 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.67%)
NBP 126.68 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.33%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.78 Increased By ▲ 11.97 (7.05%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.19%)
PTC 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 123.46 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.66%)
SSGC 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
TRG 55.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-03

Coffee, cocoa futures slip

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2025 02:55am

LONDON: Coffee and cocoa futures on ICE fell on Friday as investors held out hope the Trump administration would exempt the commodities from the slew of tariffs it has imposed on dozens of trading partners. Nearly the entire US landmass is unsuitable for growing tropical commodities like coffee and cocoa.

London cocoa futures were down 0.3% at 5,500 pounds a metric ton at 1200 GMT, having closed up 3.5% on Thursday. Malaysia said on Friday the US, which has slapped a 19% tariff on the country, is open to not imposing tariffs on cocoa, rubber and palm oil, though a deal is still being finalised.

New York futures fell 0.5% at $8,458 a ton, having closed up 3.3% on Thursday. Arabica coffee futures fell 2.5% to $2.8850 per lb, having closed up 0.8% on Thursday.

SUGAR

Raw sugar fell 0.7% to 16.24 cents per lb. Sugar production in Brazil’s key center-south region rose 15.07% in the first half of July when compared to the year-earlier period, industry group UNICA said. While white sugar lost 0.5% to $465.50 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa

Comments

200 characters

Coffee, cocoa futures slip

‘KE Retail Sukuk’ launched

Implementation progress declines: Sindh solar project faces setbacks

Gohar Ejaz praises trade deal with US

Costly interest rates for TCP loans irk MoF

Re-appropriation, funds allocation strategy notified: No supplementary grant for unbudgeted spending: FD

Communication ministry & NHA projects: FY25 audit uncovers over Rs5.29bn malfeasance

SRO 1359(I)/2025: FBR amendments irk Pakistan Textile Council

Review of arrest cases: FBR sets up 2 ‘grievance redressal committees’

Govt creating visa hurdles to IK’s sons: PTI

Closure of industrial, commercial establishments: Sindh govt, not labour court, has jurisdiction to decide cases: SC

Read more stories