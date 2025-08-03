KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.526billion and the numbers of lots traded were 39,731.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 21.900 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.787 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.502 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.299 billion), Silver (PKR 1.960 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.135 billion), SP 500 (PKR 538.805 million), Copper (PKR 429.676 million), Palladium (PKR 345.962 million), DJ (PKR 327.257 million), Natural Gas (PKR 183.290 million), Brent (PKR 48.719 million), Japan Equity (PKR 23.319 million)and Aluminium (PKR 0.706 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 47.292 million were traded.

