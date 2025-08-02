WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
August 01, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 31-Jul-25 30-Jul-25 29-Jul-25 28-Jul-25
Chinese yuan 0.102619 0.102313 0.102276 0.102023
Euro 0.844779 0.846723 0.846516 0.853031
Japanese yen 0.00494245 0.004956 0.004939 0.004946
U.K. pound 0.976264 0.981661 0.979957 0.982222
U.S. dollar 0.738056 0.734556 0.733995 0.731964
Algerian dinar 0.0056453 0.005639 0.005635 0.005643
Australian dollar 0.477448 0.478269 0.478932 0.480461
Botswana pula 0.0546899 0.054651 0.054609 0.054751
Brazilian real 0.131105 0.131639 0.13101
Brunei dollar 0.570059 0.571106 0.570448 0.571713
Canadian dollar 0.531863 0.533001 0.533385
Chilean peso 0.000754604 0.000757 0.000757 0.000764
Czech koruna 0.0343794 0.034441 0.03441 0.034679
Danish krone 0.113202 0.113475 0.113453 0.1143
Indian rupee 0.00842968 0.008417 0.008452 0.008457
Israeli New Shekel 0.217844 0.218228 0.217997 0.218106
Korean won 0.000533702 0.000528 0.000532 0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit 0.173497 0.173449 0.17301 0.173431
Mauritian rupee 0.0156752 0.015788 0.015824 0.016065
Mexican peso 0.03908 0.039117 0.039087
New Zealand dollar 0.435933 0.438236 0.438122 0.440167
Norwegian krone 0.0717493 0.071881 0.071639 0.07191
Omani rial 1.91952 1.91042 1.90896 1.90368
Peruvian sol
Philippine peso 0.0128792 0.012822 0.012852 0.012857
Polish zloty 0.198099 0.198631 0.198694 0.200835
Qatari riyal 0.202763 0.201801 0.201647 0.201089
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196815 0.195882 0.195732 0.19519
Singapore dollar 0.570059 0.571106 0.570448 0.571713
Swedish krona 0.075714 0.075984 0.07588 0.076474
Swiss franc 0.907706 0.91136 0.912135 0.913813
Thai baht 0.022576 0.022653 0.022607
Trinidadian dollar 0.109138 0.108688 0.108491
U.A.E. dirham 0.200968 0.200015 0.199862 0.199309
Uruguayan peso 0.01829 0.018309 0.018296
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
