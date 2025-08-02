WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== August 01, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Jul-25 30-Jul-25 29-Jul-25 28-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102619 0.102313 0.102276 0.102023 Euro 0.844779 0.846723 0.846516 0.853031 Japanese yen 0.00494245 0.004956 0.004939 0.004946 U.K. pound 0.976264 0.981661 0.979957 0.982222 U.S. dollar 0.738056 0.734556 0.733995 0.731964 Algerian dinar 0.0056453 0.005639 0.005635 0.005643 Australian dollar 0.477448 0.478269 0.478932 0.480461 Botswana pula 0.0546899 0.054651 0.054609 0.054751 Brazilian real 0.131105 0.131639 0.13101 Brunei dollar 0.570059 0.571106 0.570448 0.571713 Canadian dollar 0.531863 0.533001 0.533385 Chilean peso 0.000754604 0.000757 0.000757 0.000764 Czech koruna 0.0343794 0.034441 0.03441 0.034679 Danish krone 0.113202 0.113475 0.113453 0.1143 Indian rupee 0.00842968 0.008417 0.008452 0.008457 Israeli New Shekel 0.217844 0.218228 0.217997 0.218106 Korean won 0.000533702 0.000528 0.000532 0.000532 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.173497 0.173449 0.17301 0.173431 Mauritian rupee 0.0156752 0.015788 0.015824 0.016065 Mexican peso 0.03908 0.039117 0.039087 New Zealand dollar 0.435933 0.438236 0.438122 0.440167 Norwegian krone 0.0717493 0.071881 0.071639 0.07191 Omani rial 1.91952 1.91042 1.90896 1.90368 Peruvian sol Philippine peso 0.0128792 0.012822 0.012852 0.012857 Polish zloty 0.198099 0.198631 0.198694 0.200835 Qatari riyal 0.202763 0.201801 0.201647 0.201089 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196815 0.195882 0.195732 0.19519 Singapore dollar 0.570059 0.571106 0.570448 0.571713 Swedish krona 0.075714 0.075984 0.07588 0.076474 Swiss franc 0.907706 0.91136 0.912135 0.913813 Thai baht 0.022576 0.022653 0.022607 Trinidadian dollar 0.109138 0.108688 0.108491 U.A.E. dirham 0.200968 0.200015 0.199862 0.199309 Uruguayan peso 0.01829 0.018309 0.018296 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025