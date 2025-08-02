KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 01, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 141,034.99 High: 141,160.93 Low: 138,957.71 Net Change: 1,644.57 Volume (000): 304,553 Value (000): 43,126,230 Makt Cap (000) 4,217,926,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,109.50 NET CH (-) 19.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,844.14 NET CH (+) 116.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,734.40 NET CH (+) 376.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,968.39 NET CH (+) 702.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,921.54 NET CH (+) 637.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,220.47 NET CH (-) 60.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 01- Aug -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025