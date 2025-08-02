Markets Print 2025-08-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 01, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 141,034.99
High: 141,160.93
Low: 138,957.71
Net Change: 1,644.57
Volume (000): 304,553
Value (000): 43,126,230
Makt Cap (000) 4,217,926,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,109.50
NET CH (-) 19.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,844.14
NET CH (+) 116.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,734.40
NET CH (+) 376.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,968.39
NET CH (+) 702.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,921.54
NET CH (+) 637.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,220.47
NET CH (-) 60.73
------------------------------------
As on: 01- Aug -2025
====================================
