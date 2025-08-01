BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 11:05am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating 0.13% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11am, the currency was hovering at 282.50, a gain of Re0.37.

On Thursday, the currency settled at 282.87.

Internationally, the US dollar headed for its best week in almost three years against its major peers, maintaining momentum on Friday after US President Donald Trump set new tariff rates on dozens of trade partners.

The yen touched a four-month low against the greenback, extending its steep decline from Thursday after the Bank of Japan signalled it was in no hurry to resume interest rate hikes.

In trade-related moves, the US currency gained ground on the Swiss franc after Trump set a 39% tariff rate on Swiss imports, up from the 31% he previously mooted. Canada’s dollar dipped to a more than two-month trough after the country received a 35% levy instead of an earlier threatened 25%.

The euro remained pinned near an almost two-month low, as it continues to be weighed down by what markets see as a lopsided trade agreement with Washington.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers including the euro, yen, Swiss franc and Canada’s loonie - pushed as high as 100.10 overnight, topping 100 for the first time since May 29.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Friday after falling more than 1% in the previous session as traders digested the impact of new higher US tariffs that may curtail economic activity and lower global fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $71.74 a barrel by 1201 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $69.27.

This is an intra-day update

