BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-01

Iron ore hits two-week low on weak China factory activity data

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices declined for a second straight session on Thursday to hit their lowest levels in two weeks, as weaker-than-expected July factory activity data in top consumer China raised demand concerns.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 2.38% lower at 779 yuan ($108.32) a metric ton, the lowest since July 17. Benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.83% to $99.85 a ton, as of 0748 GMT, its lowest since July 16. China’s manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in July, an official survey showed on Thursday, suggesting a surge in exports ahead of higher US tariffs has started to fade while domestic demand remained sluggish.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient softened on Wednesday after hopes faded that Beijing would unveil more stimulus measures at a July Politburo meeting that set the economic course for the remainder of the year.

A policy readout from a Chinese leadership meeting under whelmed investors, ANZ analysts said in a note. “It included a more proactive fiscal agenda and moderately loose monetary policies. However, the readout didn’t provide any details of large-scale stimulus measures,” they said.

Other steelmaking ingredients also lost ground. Coking coal hit the price limit with a fall of 8% and coke slid 4.93%. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange retreated. Rebar lost 4.19%, hot-rolled coil fell 3.56%, wire rod slid 4.46% and stainless steel shed 1.04%.

iron ore Iron ore price

