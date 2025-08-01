KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 42.391 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 48,298.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.207 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.474 billion),Platinum (PKR 3.422 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.174 billion), Silver (PKR 2.657 billion),Crude oil (PKR 2.033 billion),Copper (PKR 1.393 billion),SP500 (PKR 297.217 million), Palladium (PKR 252.126 million), Natural Gas (PKR 239.619 million),DJ (PKR 139.146 million), Brent (PKR 63.079 million),and Aluminium (PKR 1.451 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots amounting to PKR 34.616 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025