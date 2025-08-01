Gold prices tumble

KARACHI: Gold prices tumbled on Thursday in the local market, tracking a global downtrend that showed a drop in bullion value by $20 to reach $3,303 per ounce, traders said.

The value plunge dragged down local gold prices by Rs2,000 to Rs353,000 per tola and Rs1,714 to settle at Rs302,641 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

In a similar fashion, domestic silver prices also dipped significantly by Rs63 to reach Rs3,900 per tola and Rs53 to Rs3,344 per 10 grams. Silver was selling at $37 per ounce globally, the association cited.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

