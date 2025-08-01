WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 31, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Jul-25 29-Jul-25 28-Jul-25 25-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102313 0.102276 0.102023 0.101868 Euro 0.846723 0.846516 0.853031 0.855899 Japanese yen 0.00495618 0.004939 0.004946 0.004955 U.K. pound 0.981661 0.979957 0.982222 0.982597 U.S. dollar 0.734556 0.733995 0.731964 0.73004 Algerian dinar 0.00563927 0.005635 0.005643 0.00564 Australian dollar 0.478269 0.478932 0.480461 0.480439 Botswana pula 0.054651 0.054609 0.054751 0.054899 Brazilian real 0.131639 0.13101 0.131729 Brunei dollar 0.571106 0.570448 0.571713 0.570611 Canadian dollar 0.533001 0.533385 Chilean peso 0.000757204 0.000757 0.000764 0.000767 Czech koruna 0.0344409 0.03441 0.034679 0.034878 Danish krone 0.113475 0.113453 0.1143 0.114664 Indian rupee 0.00841693 0.008452 0.008457 0.008437 Israeli New Shekel 0.218228 0.217997 0.218106 0.217209 Korean won 0.000527926 0.000532 0.000532 0.000533 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.173449 0.17301 0.173431 0.173036 Mauritian rupee 0.0157881 0.015824 0.016065 0.015974 Mexican peso 0.039117 0.039087 New Zealand dollar 0.438236 0.438122 0.440167 0.439995 Norwegian krone 0.071639 0.07191 0.071927 Omani rial 1.91042 1.90896 1.90368 Peruvian sol Philippine peso 0.012852 0.012857 Polish zloty 0.198631 0.198694 0.200835 0.201513 Qatari riyal 0.201801 0.201647 0.201089 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195882 0.195732 0.19519 Singapore dollar 0.571106 0.570448 0.571713 0.570611 Swedish krona 0.0759836 0.07588 0.076474 0.076649 Swiss franc 0.91136 0.912135 0.913813 0.916445 Thai baht 0.0226533 0.022607 0.022589 Trinidadian dollar 0.108688 0.108491 U.A.E. dirham 0.200015 0.199862 0.199309 Uruguayan peso 0.018309 0.018296 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

