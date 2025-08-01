BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 31, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Jul-25      29-Jul-25      28-Jul-25      25-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102313       0.102276       0.102023       0.101868
Euro                             0.846723       0.846516       0.853031       0.855899
Japanese yen                   0.00495618       0.004939       0.004946       0.004955
U.K. pound                       0.981661       0.979957       0.982222       0.982597
U.S. dollar                      0.734556       0.733995       0.731964        0.73004
Algerian dinar                 0.00563927       0.005635       0.005643        0.00564
Australian dollar                0.478269       0.478932       0.480461       0.480439
Botswana pula                    0.054651       0.054609       0.054751       0.054899
Brazilian real                                  0.131639        0.13101       0.131729
Brunei dollar                    0.571106       0.570448       0.571713       0.570611
Canadian dollar                                 0.533001       0.533385
Chilean peso                  0.000757204       0.000757       0.000764       0.000767
Czech koruna                    0.0344409        0.03441       0.034679       0.034878
Danish krone                     0.113475       0.113453         0.1143       0.114664
Indian rupee                   0.00841693       0.008452       0.008457       0.008437
Israeli New Shekel               0.218228       0.217997       0.218106       0.217209
Korean won                    0.000527926       0.000532       0.000532       0.000533
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit                0.173449        0.17301       0.173431       0.173036
Mauritian rupee                 0.0157881       0.015824       0.016065       0.015974
Mexican peso                                    0.039117       0.039087
New Zealand dollar               0.438236       0.438122       0.440167       0.439995
Norwegian krone                                 0.071639        0.07191       0.071927
Omani rial                        1.91042        1.90896        1.90368
Peruvian sol
Philippine peso                                 0.012852       0.012857
Polish zloty                     0.198631       0.198694       0.200835       0.201513
Qatari riyal                     0.201801       0.201647       0.201089
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195882       0.195732        0.19519
Singapore dollar                 0.571106       0.570448       0.571713       0.570611
Swedish krona                   0.0759836        0.07588       0.076474       0.076649
Swiss franc                       0.91136       0.912135       0.913813       0.916445
Thai baht                       0.0226533       0.022607                      0.022589
Trinidadian dollar                              0.108688       0.108491
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200015       0.199862       0.199309
Uruguayan peso                                  0.018309       0.018296
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

