Markets Print 2025-08-01

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 31, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD                 284.32   285.50    AED                77.45     77.70
EURO                325.25   326.50    SAR                75.79     76.00
GBP                 377.05   378.80    INTERBANK         282.90    283.10
JPY                                                        1.87      1.93
=========================================================================

