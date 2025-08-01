Markets Print 2025-08-01
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 31, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 284.32 285.50 AED 77.45 77.70
EURO 325.25 326.50 SAR 75.79 76.00
GBP 377.05 378.80 INTERBANK 282.90 283.10
JPY 1.87 1.93
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments