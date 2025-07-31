BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 81.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.22%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 171.75 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.81%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.04%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 118.81 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.38%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.8 (1.1%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 139,962 Increased By 1550 (1.12%)
KSE30 42,773 Increased By 518.1 (1.23%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strong run continues against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level against US dollar
Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 10:31am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 282.72, a gain of Re0.23.

On Wednesday, the currency settled at 282.95.

Globally, the US dollar flirted with a two-month peak on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his patient approach on rates in a closely watched policy decision and offered little insight on when they could be lowered.

The greenback was also on track for its first monthly gain for the year, bolstered by a hawkish Fed and US economic resilience, with uncertainty over tariffs beginning to ease given recent trade deals struck by Washington.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last steady at 99.77 , not far from a two-month peak of 99.987 it hit in the previous session.

The dollar index was set for a monthly gain of more than 3%.

US President Donald Trump’s chaotic tariffs and fears of the dollar’s demise earlier this year had undermined the currency and given it the worst start to the year since the floating exchange rate period. Those worries have since abated, giving the dollar new life.

The latest push higher for the currency came on the back of the Fed’s policy decision on Wednesday, after Powell reiterated it was still premature to ease rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, gained for a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors worried about supply shortages amid US President Donald Trump’s push for a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine and threats of tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

Brent crude futures for September delivery, which are set to expire on Thursday, rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.51 a barrel by 0028 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for September gained 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.37 a barrel.

Both benchmarks settled 1% higher on Wednesday.

The more active Brent October contract was up 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $72.76.

This is an intra-day update

