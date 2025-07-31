Olympic biathlon champion confirmed dead

KHAPLU: Germany’s two-time Olympic biathlon gold medallist Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead aged 31 on Wednesday after being hit by falling rocks on a Pakistani mountain.

The dangerous nature of the site made rescue efforts “impossible”, her agency said in a statement issued on Wednesday, which confirmed her death. “Rescue efforts to recover her failed and the operation was suspended,” the statement continued.

The accident happened around midday on Monday at an altitude of 5,700 metres (18,700 feet) on Laila Peak in the Karakoram range, according to a statement from her team on her official social media pages.