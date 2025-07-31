Monetary clarity, but at what cost?

We asked. The central bank listened;and delivered. No, not a hefty policy rate cut — but clear communication of its convictions and intentions. And for that, it deserves our applause.

The monetary authorities are finally asserting themselves as an equal stakeholder in Pakistan’s commitments to its creditors and external financing partners. The message is finally as clear as day. If the fiscal side continues to dither, drag its feet, or default on its end of the deal, the central bank has no choice but to step up. If forced to, it must play both the first and last line of defence. Not out of choice, but out of compulsion.

For months, the MPC was caught in an incoherent bind. Forecasts of falling inflation paired with a stubbornly high policy rate. A tightening bias that lacked conviction. Hints of easing in one breath, walked back in the next. All of it contributed to growing confusion — among markets, among borrowers, and within government itself. But in its latest post-MPC briefing, the SBP finally let the mask drop. It does not plan to cut rates unless the burden of macroeconomic adjustment is visibly and credibly shared. If Islamabad will not do the hard stuff, then Karachi has decided to carry the weight, even if it means stifling recovery in the process.

That decision carries a price. As argued in yesterday’s piece, the cost of credit remains elevated. Private sector investment is on hold. Economic recovery, though showing signs of life, remains tentative and patchy. But SBP is knowingly choosing to trade growth for durability. It has no illusions: the underlying structural rot is fiscal, political, and institutional. And no one else seems willing to confront it.

It helps that the central bank is finally beginning to speak clearly. “Sufficiently tight stance.” “Sufficiently positive real rate.” This is no longer passive technocratic hedging. This is an explicit declaration of intent. The shift from “adequately” to “sufficiently” may sound semantic, but it is, in central bank speak, a signal — that rate cuts will not return simply because inflation is falling. If the state refuses to push reforms, then the real rate must remain elevated to keep the ship steady.

Every paragraph of the MPC statement reads like a list of pre-emptive warnings. Inflation risks have worsened, particularly from gas and energy prices. The trade deficit is expected to widen. Remittances will slow, export prices are deteriorating, and external risks — from global tariffs to oil prices — remain firmly in play. Meanwhile, money supply is growing aggressively. Reserve money is rising, fueled in part by SBP’s own FX purchases. The currency-to-deposit ratio is climbing again. Liquidity is flush, but private sector credit, though showing some recovery, is still nowhere near pre-crisis levels.

None of this is subtle. What the central bank is really saying may be interpreted as: the risks to macroeconomic stability could be rising prematurely, and it, not the fiscal authorities, are the only ones doing anything about it. The post-MPC language may be calibrated and polite, but the underlying message is sharp: a year since elections, Islamabad can no longer be trusted to deliver on reforms, so SBP will hold the line alone, since it must.

And frankly, can anyone blame the central bank?Structural reform — whether in tax, energy, SOEs, or regulatory simplification — remains firmly in the realm of PowerPoint presentations and donor memos. In this vacuum, the SBP finds itself doing not just monetary policy, but fiscal insurance and market signaling.

This stance risks snuffing out an already weak recovery. The burden being placed on the monetary side is disproportionate and potentially growth-sapping. But SBP seems fully aware of the trade-offs. Its position, though hawkish, is at least internally consistent. And for the first time in many months, it is saying out loud what has long been obvious: monetary easing without fiscal reform is a trap. One that leads right back to twin deficits, currency pressure, and the same old IMF cycle.

This is not a defence of the current rate level. Nor is it a call for permanent tightness. It is simply a recognition that clarity, coherence, and credible signaling matter. The central bank has picked its battle. It has decided to anchor inflation, even if the government refuses to anchor policy. If anyone wants lower rates, the message is clear: do the work. Otherwise, stop whining about expensive credit.

It is a risky line to hold. But at least someone is holding it. Eyes wide open.