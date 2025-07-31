KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 37.759 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 43,176.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.585 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.489billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.485 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.898 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.782 billion),Silver (PKR 1.192 billion),Copper (PKR 595.339 million), Natural Gas (PKR 278.723 million), SP500 (PKR 196.223 million),DJ (PKR 152.794 million), Palladium (PKR 36.420 million), Brent (PKR 27.708 million), and Aluminium (PKR 6.563 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots amounting to PKR 30.382 million were traded.

