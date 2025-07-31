Markets Print 2025-07-31
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 30, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 283.70 285.50 AED 77.30 77.70
EURO 327.63 329.82 SAR 75.64 76.00
GBP 379.09 381.58 INTERBANK 283.10 283.30
JPY 1.89 1.95
=========================================================================
