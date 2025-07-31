BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 30, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               283.70   285.50    AED               77.30      77.70
EURO                327.63   329.82    SAR                75.64     76.00
GBP                 379.09   381.58    INTERBANK         283.10    283.30
JPY                                                        1.89      1.95
=========================================================================

