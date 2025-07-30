State Bank’s MPC meets today amid expectations of rate cut

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) to deliberate on the policy rate, with a rate cut widely anticipated by market observers.

At its previous meeting on June 16, 2025, the MPC kept the policy rate unchanged at 11%, citing expectations of rising inflation in the coming months.

However, market experts now expect the central bank to cut the policy rate by at least 50 basis points (bps) in today’s meeting.

“We expect the central bank to announce a cut of 50bps in the upcoming MPC meeting,” said Topline Securities in an earlier report.

The brokerage house was of the view that the SBP had further room for around a 100bps cut, as it expected inflation in FY26 to average between 5-7%, translating into a real rate of 400-600bps.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) also expect the MPC to reduce the policy rate to 10.5%.

“With inflation down, the external position currently in a manageable zone, and yields already on a downward slope, conditions seem ripe for further monetary easing, though some risks cast a shadow,” said AHL.

Similarly, a Reuters poll found that the SBP is set to cut its key interest rate by 50bps to 10.5%, with a unanimous forecast for further easing as inflation slows and external balances improve.

Ahmed Mobeen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the SBP is likely to cut rates further but may adopt a more “cautious” pace in the second half of the year due to rising import demand and global commodity risks.

Previous MPC meeting

In its June meeting, the MPC kept the policy rate unchanged at 11%, in line with market expectations.

The committee, at that time, noted that the increase in inflation in May to 3.5% year-on-year (y/y) was in line with its expectations, whereas core inflation declined marginally.

“Going forward, inflation is expected to trend up and stabilise in the target range during FY26,” it said.

The MPC also assessed that economic growth was picking up gradually and was projected to gain further traction next year, supported by the still-unfolding impact of earlier policy rate cuts.

Since the last MPC meeting, several key economic developments have occurred.

The rupee has appreciated by 0.04%, while petrol prices increased by 5.3%.

Internationally, oil prices have declined by nearly 4% since the last MPC, hovering around $69 per barrel.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 3.2% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2025, a reading lower than that of May 2025, when it had stood at 3.5%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In addition, Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a massive surplus of $2.1 billion during the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, a sharp contrast to the $2.07 billion deficit recorded in FY24, data released by the SBP showed.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $69 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.46 billion as of July 18.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19.92 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.46 billion.