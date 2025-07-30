BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.71%)
CNERGY 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 81.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
DGKC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-2.68%)
FCCL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GCIL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 123.25 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.38%)
PAEL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 9.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.35%)
PREMA 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 43.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.04%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,127 Decreased By -180.9 (-1.26%)
BR30 39,157 Decreased By -647.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
PSX swings on monetary policy speculation

Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 02:51pm
After a positive start, selling pressure was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, amid unconfirmed reports that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to be announced later in the day.

At 2:45pm, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 137,833.93 level, a decrease of 130.88 points or 0.09%.

The MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet today (Wednesday) for deliberation on the key economic issues to decide on the Monetary Policy.

In the previous meeting held on June 16, 2025, the Committee kept the policy rate unchanged at 11%, as inflation was expected to trend up in the coming months.

Most market analysts anticipate a rate cut of 50 to 100 basis points, citing a current account surplus and a rise in foreign exchange reserves.

On Tuesday, the PSX experienced a volatile session, as early bullish momentum gave way to heavy selling pressure, pulling key indices deep into negative territory by the close. The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 137,964.82 points, marking a sharp decline of 1,415.24 points or 1.02%.

Globally, Asian stocks rose modestly on Wednesday, with investors cautious after trade talks between the US and China ended without any substantive agreement and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%, led by gains for Taiwanese stocks, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses as traders braced for a slew of corporate earnings.

Australian shares were up 0.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.03%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index skidded 0.4%. The euro edged up from a one-month low, rising 0.2% to $1.1564, as markets weighed the EU’s trade deal with the Trump administration.

Traders are preparing for several central bank decisions, key economic reports and corporate earnings during the next few days, culminating in US President Donald Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline.

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later on Wednesday, though it could see a rare dissent by some central bank officials in favour of lower borrowing costs.

