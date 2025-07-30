BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.84%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.35%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,594 Decreased By -1086.2 (-0.78%)
KSE30 42,290 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.94%)
Jul 30, 2025
Markets

Buying returns to PSX amid expectations of policy rate cut

BR Web Desk Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Positive sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, driven by expectations of a policy rate cut in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled later in the day. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 500points during the trading session.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 138,471.20 level, a gain of 506.39 points or 0.37%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, power generation and the refinery sector. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, NRL, OGDC, POL, MEBL, UBL and HBL traded in the green.

The MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet today (Wednesday) for deliberation on the key economic issues to decide on the Monetary Policy.

In the previous meeting held on June 16, 2025, the Committee kept the policy rate unchanged at 11%, as inflation was expected to trend up in the coming months. Most market analysts anticipate a rate cut of 50 to 100 basis points, citing a current account surplus and a rise in foreign exchange reserves.

On Tuesday, the PSX experienced a volatile session, as early bullish momentum gave way to heavy selling pressure, pulling key indices deep into negative territory by the close. The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 137,964.82 points, marking a sharp decline of 1,415.24 points or 1.02%.

Globally, Asian stocks rose modestly on Wednesday, with investors cautious after trade talks between the US and China ended without any substantive agreement and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%, led by gains for Taiwanese stocks, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses as traders braced for a slew of corporate earnings.

Australian shares were up 0.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.03%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index skidded 0.4%. The euro edged up from a one-month low, rising 0.2% to $1.1564, as markets weighed the EU’s trade deal with the Trump administration.

Traders are preparing for several central bank decisions, key economic reports and corporate earnings during the next few days, culminating in US President Donald Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline.

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later on Wednesday, though it could see a rare dissent by some central bank officials in favour of lower borrowing costs.

This is an intraday update

