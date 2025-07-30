BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Qatar, Saudi, Egypt join call for Hamas to disarm, give up Gaza rule

AFP Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:04am

Arab countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt joined calls Tuesday for Hamas to disarm and end its rule of Gaza, in a bid to end the devastating war in the Palestinian territory.

Seventeen countries plus the European Union and Arab League threw their weight behind a seven-page text agreed at a United Nations conference on reviving the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

"In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State," said the declaration.

Israeli FM rejects international pressure for Gaza ceasefire

It followed a call Monday by the Palestinian delegation at the United Nations for both Israel and Hamas to leave Gaza, allowing the Palestinian Authority to administer the coastal territory.

The text also condemned the deadly Hamas attacks against Israel of October 7, 2023, which launched the war.

France, which co-chaired the conference with Saudi Arabia, called the declaration "both historic and unprecedented."

"For the first time, Arab countries and those in the Middle East condemn Hamas, condemn October 7, call for the disarmament of Hamas, call for its exclusion from Palestinian governance, and clearly express their intention to normalize relations with Israel in the future," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

The text, co-signed by France, Britain and Canada among other western nations, also called for the possible deployment of foreign forces to stabilize Gaza after the end of hostilities.

Israel and its ally the United States did not take part in the meeting.

21 months of war

"We supported the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission upon invitation by the Palestinian Authority and under the aegis of the United Nations and in line with UN principles, building on existing UN capacities, to be mandated by the UN Security Council, with appropriate regional and international support," said the declaration.

The document was issued at the second day of the conference in New York at which Britain announced it may recognize a Palestinian state in September.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said London would proceed with recognition if Israel did not fulfil conditions including implementing a ceasefire in Gaza and allowing in sufficient aid.

For decades, most UN members have supported a two-state solution with Israel and a Palestinian state existing side-by-side.

But after more than 21 months of war in Gaza, the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and Israeli officials declaring designs to annex occupied territory, it is feared a Palestinian state could become geographically impossible.

The current war in Gaza started following the Hamas attacks on Israel, which responded with a large-scale military response that has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and destroyed most infrastructure in the enclave.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the meeting Monday "the two-state solution is farther than ever before."

Qatar Egypt Gaza Hamas

