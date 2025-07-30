KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.518 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 35,885.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.075 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.410billion), Platinum (PKR 2.480 billion), Silver (PKR 1.807 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.552 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.280 billion), Copper (PKR 643.390 million), Natural Gas (PKR 518.143 million), SP 500 (PKR 222.495 million), DJ (PKR 191.945 million), Palladium (PKR 145.863 million), Japan Equity (PKR 81.191 million), Brent (PKR 43.953 million), and Aluminium (PKR 9.560 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 54.871 million were traded.

