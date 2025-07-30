BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-30

Japanese rubber futures dip

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger yen and prolonged price war in China’s automobile sector, which continues to weigh on rubber prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery ended daytime trade down 4.1 yen, or 1.26%, at 321.9 yen ($2.17) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery lost 230 yuan, or 1.51%, to 15,010 yuan ($2,091.61) per metric ton.

The most active September butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 290 yuan, or 2.39%, to 11,835 yuan($1,649.18) per metric ton. A Reuters analysis of consumer complaints found widespread inflation of sales figures by Chinese automakers and dealers, a tactic used to boost car sales numbers amid a prolonged price war in the world’s largest auto market.

This approach masks the true level of inventory held by automakers, potentially causing them to overestimate monthly demand and schedule higher production. Lower automobile prices, driven by fierce competition, exert a downward pressure on rubber tyre prices. Meanwhile, the yen edged up to 148.22 per dollar. A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Still, top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations on July 29.

Elsewhere, top producer Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire on Monday after five days of intense fighting. However, Thailand later accused Cambodian troops of multiple attacks in violation of the agreement. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 168.5 US cents per kg, down 1.1%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures dip

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories