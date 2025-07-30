WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 29, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 28-Jul-25 25-Jul-25 24-Jul-25 23-Jul-25
Chinese yuan 0.102023 0.101868 0.101878 0.101799
Euro 0.853031 0.855899 0.856707 0.855082
Japanese yen 0.0049457 0.004955 0.004977 0.004981
U.K. pound 0.982222 0.982597 0.986641 0.987107
U.S. dollar 0.731964 0.73004 0.72874 0.729219
Algerian dinar 0.00564322 0.00564 0.005632 0.005624
Australian dollar 0.480461 0.480439 0.482499 0.478951
Botswana pula 0.0547509 0.054899 0.054947 0.054983
Brazilian real 0.13101 0.131729 0.131939 0.131317
Brunei dollar 0.571713 0.570611 0.571382 0.570282
Canadian dollar 0.533385 0.534659 0.535836
Chilean peso 0.000764198 0.000767 0.000768 0.000765
Czech koruna 0.0346787 0.034878 0.034895 0.034745
Danish krone 0.1143 0.114664 0.114773 0.114556
Indian rupee 0.00845703 0.008437 0.008441 0.008443
Israeli New Shekel 0.218106 0.217209 0.21812 0.218853
Korean won 0.000531951 0.000533 0.000528 0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit 0.173431 0.173036 0.17281 0.172576
Mauritian rupee 0.0160645 0.015974 0.016005 0.016014
Mexican peso 0.0390867 0.039277 0.039261
New Zealand dollar 0.440167 0.439995 0.440924 0.438005
Norwegian krone 0.0719099 0.071927 0.072135 0.072211
Omani rial 1.90368 1.89529 1.89654
Peruvian sol 0.205743
Philippine peso 0.0128566 0.012801 0.012789
Polish zloty 0.200835 0.201513 0.201543 0.201108
Qatari riyal 0.201089 0.200203 0.200335
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19519 0.194331 0.194458
Singapore dollar 0.571713 0.570611 0.571382 0.570282
Swedish krona 0.0764742 0.076649 0.076594 0.076593
Swiss franc 0.913813 0.916445 0.917 0.919628
Thai baht 0.022589 0.022628 0.022666
Trinidadian dollar 0.108491 0.107563 0.10765
U.A.E. dirham 0.199309 0.198432 0.198562
Uruguayan peso 0.0182959 0.018191 0.018214
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
