BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-30

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 29, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        28-Jul-25      25-Jul-25      24-Jul-25      23-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102023       0.101868       0.101878       0.101799
Euro                             0.853031       0.855899       0.856707       0.855082
Japanese yen                    0.0049457       0.004955       0.004977       0.004981
U.K. pound                       0.982222       0.982597       0.986641       0.987107
U.S. dollar                      0.731964        0.73004        0.72874       0.729219
Algerian dinar                 0.00564322        0.00564       0.005632       0.005624
Australian dollar                0.480461       0.480439       0.482499       0.478951
Botswana pula                   0.0547509       0.054899       0.054947       0.054983
Brazilian real                    0.13101       0.131729       0.131939       0.131317
Brunei dollar                    0.571713       0.570611       0.571382       0.570282
Canadian dollar                  0.533385                      0.534659       0.535836
Chilean peso                  0.000764198       0.000767       0.000768       0.000765
Czech koruna                    0.0346787       0.034878       0.034895       0.034745
Danish krone                       0.1143       0.114664       0.114773       0.114556
Indian rupee                   0.00845703       0.008437       0.008441       0.008443
Israeli New Shekel               0.218106       0.217209        0.21812       0.218853
Korean won                    0.000531951       0.000533       0.000528       0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit                0.173431       0.173036        0.17281       0.172576
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160645       0.015974       0.016005       0.016014
Mexican peso                    0.0390867                      0.039277       0.039261
New Zealand dollar               0.440167       0.439995       0.440924       0.438005
Norwegian krone                 0.0719099       0.071927       0.072135       0.072211
Omani rial                        1.90368                       1.89529        1.89654
Peruvian sol                                                   0.205743
Philippine peso                 0.0128566                      0.012801       0.012789
Polish zloty                     0.200835       0.201513       0.201543       0.201108
Qatari riyal                     0.201089                      0.200203       0.200335
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19519                      0.194331       0.194458
Singapore dollar                 0.571713       0.570611       0.571382       0.570282
Swedish krona                   0.0764742       0.076649       0.076594       0.076593
Swiss franc                      0.913813       0.916445          0.917       0.919628
Thai baht                                       0.022589       0.022628       0.022666
Trinidadian dollar               0.108491                      0.107563        0.10765
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199309                      0.198432       0.198562
Uruguayan peso                  0.0182959                      0.018191       0.018214
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories