WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 29, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Jul-25 25-Jul-25 24-Jul-25 23-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102023 0.101868 0.101878 0.101799 Euro 0.853031 0.855899 0.856707 0.855082 Japanese yen 0.0049457 0.004955 0.004977 0.004981 U.K. pound 0.982222 0.982597 0.986641 0.987107 U.S. dollar 0.731964 0.73004 0.72874 0.729219 Algerian dinar 0.00564322 0.00564 0.005632 0.005624 Australian dollar 0.480461 0.480439 0.482499 0.478951 Botswana pula 0.0547509 0.054899 0.054947 0.054983 Brazilian real 0.13101 0.131729 0.131939 0.131317 Brunei dollar 0.571713 0.570611 0.571382 0.570282 Canadian dollar 0.533385 0.534659 0.535836 Chilean peso 0.000764198 0.000767 0.000768 0.000765 Czech koruna 0.0346787 0.034878 0.034895 0.034745 Danish krone 0.1143 0.114664 0.114773 0.114556 Indian rupee 0.00845703 0.008437 0.008441 0.008443 Israeli New Shekel 0.218106 0.217209 0.21812 0.218853 Korean won 0.000531951 0.000533 0.000528 0.000526 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.173431 0.173036 0.17281 0.172576 Mauritian rupee 0.0160645 0.015974 0.016005 0.016014 Mexican peso 0.0390867 0.039277 0.039261 New Zealand dollar 0.440167 0.439995 0.440924 0.438005 Norwegian krone 0.0719099 0.071927 0.072135 0.072211 Omani rial 1.90368 1.89529 1.89654 Peruvian sol 0.205743 Philippine peso 0.0128566 0.012801 0.012789 Polish zloty 0.200835 0.201513 0.201543 0.201108 Qatari riyal 0.201089 0.200203 0.200335 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19519 0.194331 0.194458 Singapore dollar 0.571713 0.570611 0.571382 0.570282 Swedish krona 0.0764742 0.076649 0.076594 0.076593 Swiss franc 0.913813 0.916445 0.917 0.919628 Thai baht 0.022589 0.022628 0.022666 Trinidadian dollar 0.108491 0.107563 0.10765 U.A.E. dirham 0.199309 0.198432 0.198562 Uruguayan peso 0.0182959 0.018191 0.018214 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

