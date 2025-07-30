KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 29, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 284.00 286.00 AED 77.36 77.85
EURO 328.92 331.27 SAR 75.68 76.15
GBP 379.10 381.75 INTERBANK 283.10 283.30
JPY 1.89 1.95
=========================================================================
