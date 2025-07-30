KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 29, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 284.00 286.00 AED 77.36 77.85 EURO 328.92 331.27 SAR 75.68 76.15 GBP 379.10 381.75 INTERBANK 283.10 283.30 JPY 1.89 1.95 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025