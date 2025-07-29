Wafi Energy Pakistan reappoints Zubair Shaikh as CEO

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, formerly Shell Pakistan Limited, announced on Tuesday that Zubair Shaikh would continue to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

This was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

Wafi is a publicly listed company incorporated in Pakistan. The company is majority-owned by Wafi Energy Holding Limited, based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Wafi is the exclusive brand licensee for Shell in Pakistan.

In January this year, the company released its first annual report under new ownership, marking a transition point for the company following its acquisition by Abu Dhabi-based Wafi Energy Holding Limited.

The transaction, completed in October 2024, involved the purchase of a 77.42% stake from Shell Petroleum Company, followed by an additional 10.36% acquired from public shareholders, bringing Wafi’s total holding to 87.78%.