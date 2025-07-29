South Korean shares little changed ahead of US trade talks

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares struggled for momentum on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the country’s trade negotiations with the United States. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 5.49 points, or 0.17%, at 3,215.01, as of 0222 GMT.

South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said he would try to derive a mutually beneficial trade agreement with the United States, in comments ahead of his departure to Washington to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday.

“There is a wait-and-see mood ahead of South Korea-U.S. negotiations,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.14%, while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.23%.

Hyundai Motor was down 1.14%, while sister automaker Kia Corp was up 0.05%. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 2.94%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 1.22%.

Celltrion was down 0.28%, after the pharmaceutical firm said it had become the preferred bidder to acquire a U.S. manufacturing factory from an unnamed global pharmaceutical company, in an attempt to offset the risk of U.S. tariffs.

Of the total 934 traded issues, 398 shares advanced, while 478 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 81.1 billion won ($58.32 million).

The won was quoted at 1,392.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,389.1.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 point to 107.30.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.446%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 2.815%.