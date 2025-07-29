BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.35%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.17%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
SSGC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 58.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (5.28%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,354 Increased By 71.5 (0.5%)
BR30 39,881 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 140,063 Increased By 682.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,806 Increased By 177 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares little changed ahead of US trade talks

  • KOSPI was up 5.49 points, or 0.17%, at 3,215.01
Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 11:13am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares struggled for momentum on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the country’s trade negotiations with the United States. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 5.49 points, or 0.17%, at 3,215.01, as of 0222 GMT.

South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said he would try to derive a mutually beneficial trade agreement with the United States, in comments ahead of his departure to Washington to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday.

“There is a wait-and-see mood ahead of South Korea-U.S. negotiations,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.14%, while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.23%.

Hyundai Motor was down 1.14%, while sister automaker Kia Corp was up 0.05%. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 2.94%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 1.22%.

Celltrion was down 0.28%, after the pharmaceutical firm said it had become the preferred bidder to acquire a U.S. manufacturing factory from an unnamed global pharmaceutical company, in an attempt to offset the risk of U.S. tariffs.

Of the total 934 traded issues, 398 shares advanced, while 478 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 81.1 billion won ($58.32 million).

The won was quoted at 1,392.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close at 1,389.1.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 point to 107.30.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.446%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 2.815%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares little changed ahead of US trade talks

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Read more stories