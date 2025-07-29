BML 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
BOP 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 83.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.69%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
DGKC 174.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.24%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 149.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 123.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.42%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 168.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PREMA 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 117.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
TRG 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.74%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,373 Increased By 91.3 (0.64%)
BR30 39,969 Increased By 69 (0.17%)
KSE100 140,065 Increased By 684.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,816 Increased By 187.1 (0.44%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level against US dollar
Recorder Report Published 29 Jul, 2025 10:06am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.14% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 282.8, a gain of Re0.41.

On Monday, the currency settled at 283.21.

Globally, the euro struggled to recoup its steep losses on Tuesday as investors sobered up to the fact that terms of the trade deal between the US and the European Union favoured the former and hardly lifted the economic outlook of the bloc.

France, on Monday, called the framework trade agreement a “dark day” for Europe, saying the bloc had caved in to US President Donald Trump with an unbalanced deal that slapped a headline 15% tariff on EU goods.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his economy would suffer “significant” damage due to the agreed tariffs.

The euro slid 1.3% in the previous session, its sharpest one-day percentage fall in over two months, on worries about growth and as euro-area government bond yields fell.

The common currency last traded 0.07% higher at $1.1594.

The dollar held on to gains on Tuesday and knocked sterling to a two-month low of $1.3349. The yen edged marginally higher to 148.49 per dollar.

The dollar index steadied at 98.67.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains on Tuesday, lifted by hopes of improved economic activity after the US-EU trade deal, a potential US-China tariff truce and President Donald Trump’s shorter deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.34%, to $70.28 a barrel by 0000 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.93 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.33%.

Both contracts settled more than 2% higher in the previous session, and Brent touched its highest level since July 18 on Monday.

This is an intraday update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 500 points

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Read more stories