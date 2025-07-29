BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.35%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
MLCF 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.17%)
PREMA 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
SSGC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 58.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (5.28%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,354 Increased By 71.5 (0.5%)
BR30 39,881 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 140,128 Increased By 747.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 42,834 Increased By 204.9 (0.48%)
Markets

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

BR Web Desk Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 11:46am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) observed buying momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 500 points during the opening minutes of trading on Tuesday.

At 11:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 139,982.79 level, an increase of 602.74 points or 0.43%.

Buying was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, PRL, MARI, POL, PPL, SNGPL and UBL traded in the green.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb left for his second visit to the United States in two weeks to finalise a trade deal with Washington, his office said late on Monday.

The trip comes after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that the U.S. and Pakistan were “very close” to a trade deal that could come within days.

“A final discussion on the Pakistan-US trade dialogue will take place during the visit,” the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that a trade agreement will benefit both countries.

On Monday, PSX saw modest upward momentum, fueled by investor interest in cement and technology stocks ahead of the monetary policy announcement and key corporate earnings. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 172.77 points, or 0.12%, to close at 139,380.06 points

Internationally, Asia shares eased on Tuesday while the euro nursed its losses as investors pondered the downside of the US-EU trade deal and the reality that punishing tariffs were here to stay, with unwelcome implications for growth and inflation.

The initial relief over Europe’s 15% levy quickly soured when set against the 1% to 2% that stood before President Donald Trump took office. Leaders in France and Germany lamented the outcome as a drag on growth, pulling down stocks and bond yields across the continent while slugging the single currency.

Trump also flagged a “world tariff” rate of 15% to 20% on all trading partners that were not negotiating a deal, among the highest rates since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

A further risk to world growth came from a sudden spike in oil prices after Trump threatened a new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions on oil exports.

The air of caution saw MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slip 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.8% while Chinese blue chips fell 0.1%.

This is an intra-day update

