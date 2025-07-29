BML 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
BOP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 83.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 174.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.22%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GCIL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 149.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
NBP 123.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.42%)
PAEL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.56%)
PIAHCLA 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
PREMA 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
PRL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
SSGC 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.32%)
TPLP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.65%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
TRG 56.08 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.8%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,373 Increased By 91.3 (0.64%)
BR30 39,969 Increased By 69 (0.17%)
KSE100 140,061 Increased By 680.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,807 Increased By 178.4 (0.42%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 500 points

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jul, 2025 09:45am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) observed buying momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 500 points during the opening minutes of trading on Tuesday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 139,934.68 level, an increase of 554.63 points or 0.40%.

Buying was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, PRL, MARI, POL, PPL, SNGPL and UBL traded in the green.

On Monday, PSX saw modest upward momentum, fueled by investor interest in cement and technology stocks ahead of the monetary policy announcement and key corporate earnings. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 172.77 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 139,380.06 points

Internationally, Asia shares eased on Tuesday while the euro nursed its losses as investors pondered the downside of the US-EU trade deal and the reality that punishing tariffs were here to stay, with unwelcome implications for growth and inflation.

The initial relief over Europe’s 15% levy quickly soured when set against the 1% to 2% that stood before President Donald Trump took office. Leaders in France and Germany lamented the outcome as a drag on growth, pulling down stocks and bond yields across the continent while slugging the single currency.

Trump also flagged a “world tariff” rate of 15% to 20% on all trading partners that were not negotiating a deal, among the highest rates since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

A further risk to world growth came from a sudden spike in oil prices after Trump threatened a new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions on oil exports.

The air of caution saw MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slip 0.7%. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.8% while Chinese blue chips fell 0.1%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Read more stories