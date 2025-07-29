BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
Markets Print 2025-07-29

Gold prices inch down

Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Gold prices inched down on Monday, mirroring a slight drop in the global market; slipping by $1 to $3,336 per ounce, traders said.

As a result, local gold prices dipped by Rs100 to Rs356,300 per tola and Rs85 to Rs305,470 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association

Domestic and international silver markets held steady at Rs 3,963 per tola, Rs 3,397 per 10 grams and over $38 per ounce, the jewellers association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

