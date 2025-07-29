Paris wheat higher

HAMBURG: European wheat bounced on Monday, as a fall of the euro against the dollar made EU supplies more competitive on world markets. Benchmark September milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange rose 1.4% to 198.25 euros ($230.37) a metric ton at 1535 GMT. The euro fell after the framework trade deal between the US and the EU. However, many details of the agreement were not immediately known, especially regarding trade in agricultural products.

“The agriculture part of the deal is still blurry, but what’s clear is that it’s good news for (general EU) exports,” a French trader said.

The euro’s strength in past months provided headwinds for eurozone wheat exports, including from France and Germany, already struggling with strong competition from Black Sea origins.

Germany’s wheat harvest was again interrupted by unwelcome rain around the country over the weekend, with more rain forecast most days this week.

“German wheat is ready for harvesting and rain is the last thing we need,” one German trader said. “There is now worry about last-minute damage to quality, but wheat does have time to recover.”