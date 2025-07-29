KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 28.812 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 38,417.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.456 billion, followed by COTS (PKR8.411 billion), Silver (PKR 2.191 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.768 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.197 billion),Crude oil (PKR 804.769 million), Copper (PKR 419.791 million), Natural Gas (PKR 247.368 million), SP500 (PKR 124.014 million), Palladium (PKR 72.362 million),DJ (PKR 51.204 million), Brent (PKR 37.433 million), Japan Equity (PKR 11.761 million) and Aluminium (PKR 1.475 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3lots amounting to PKR 16.234 million were traded.

