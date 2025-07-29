Markets Print 2025-07-29
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 28, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 285.25 286.25 JPY 1.90 1.95
EURO 333.02 336.27 AED 77.36 77.90
GBP 381.54 384.68 SAR 75.70 76.25
INTERBANK 283.25 283.45
=========================================================================
