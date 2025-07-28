Iraqi police clash with paramilitary fighters who stormed govt building

BAGHDAD: A gun battle erupted in Iraq’s capital on Sunday between police and fighters from a state-sanctioned paramilitary force that includes Iran-backed groups, killing at least one police officer and leading to the arrest of 14 fighters, authorities said.

The clash broke out in Baghdad’s Karkh district after a group of fighters from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) stormed an Agriculture Ministry building as a new director was being sworn in, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The PMF, known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group of mostly Shi’ite paramilitary factions that was formally integrated into Iraq’s state security forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.

According to the Interior Ministry, the PMF fighters burst into the building during an administrative meeting, causing panic among staff who alerted police.

Security sources and three employees at the scene said the fighters had wanted to stop the office’s former director from being replaced.

A statement from the Joint Operations Command, which reports directly to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, confirmed that the detainees were PMF members and had been referred to the judiciary. At least one police officer was killed and nine others were wounded, police and hospital sources said.

Sudani ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the incident, the command said.