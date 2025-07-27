Israel seeking to deport activists detained on Gaza-bound boat: NGO

PORT OF ASHDOD: Israel is seeking to deport pro-Palestinian activists who were detained and brought to shore when their Gaza-bound boat was intercepted by the navy, a legal aid centre advising them said on Sunday.

The 21 activists from 10 countries were taken into custody late Saturday when the Handala was boarded in international waters as it attempted to breach an Israeli maritime blockade of the Palestinian territory.

The Handala and its crew from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) were brought to the port of Ashdod in Israel, where, according to the legal rights centre Adalah, all but two – a pair of dual US-Israeli nationals – were being held under Israeli immigration law.

New Gaza-bound aid boat leaves Italy

“Israel is handling the custody of the volunteers as though they had entered the country illegally – even though they were forcibly taken from international waters and brought into Israel against their will,” Adalah said in a statement after its lawyers were allowed to meet the detainees.

“The authorities presented them with two options: either agree to so-called ‘voluntary deportation’, or remain in detention and appear before a tribunal, to have their continued detention pending deportation reviewed,” the statement continued.

According to Adalah, three detainees – an Italian, an American and a French member of parliament, Gabrielle Cathala – agreed to be deported and are expected to leave Israel in the coming hours.

The US-Israeli nationals were interrogated by Israeli police and released, while 12 international activists – including another left-wing French MP, Emma Fourreau – refused to sign voluntary deportation orders and are still in Israeli custody pending legal hearings.

The remaining four detainees, including a pair of Al Jazeera journalists, have retained private counsel.

‘Peaceful’ mission

Adalah reiterated that the activists were engaged in a “peaceful civilian mission”, and maintained that both their detention and the Israeli blockade of Gaza were illegal.

The Israeli foreign ministry has said the navy stopped the Handala to prevent it from entering coastal waters off Gaza, noting after its intecerption that all the vessel’s “passengers are safe”.

Just before midnight local time on Saturday, video streamed live from the Handala showed Israeli troops boarding the vessel. An online tracker showed the ship in international waters west of Gaza.

The ship had been on course to try to break the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza and bring a small quantity of humanitarian aid to the territory’s Palestinian residents.

The Handala’s crew had said before their capture in a post on X that they would go on hunger strike if the Israeli military intercepted the boat and detained its passengers.

A previous boat sent by Freedom Flotilla, the Madleen, was also intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters on June 9 and towed to Ashdod.

It carried 12 campaigners, including prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The activists were eventually expelled by Israel.