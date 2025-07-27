BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sundar, Jadeja follow Gill’s lead as India frustrate England in fourth Test

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2025 08:36pm
India’s Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) on day five of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) on day five of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: Record-breaking India captain Shubman Gill again led from the front with a marathon century before Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja made unbeaten fifties as the tourists continued to frustrate England’s bid for a series-clinching victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

India did not lose a wicket in the second session of the last day’s play in Manchester to reach tea on 322-4 in their second innings, an overall lead of 11 runs following England’s mammoth first-innings 669.

Sundar was 57 not out and Jadeja, dropped first ball, 53 not out – his fifth fifty of the series.

The spin-bowling all-rounders’ unbroken partnership of exactly 100 was just what India needed as they looked to deny an increasingly weary England an unassailable 3-1 lead in this five-match series.

India resumed on 174-2 with KL Rahul 87 not out and Gill 78 not out.

The pair had come together with India in dire straits at 0-2 after Chris Woakes struck with successive deliveries in the first over of the innings.

This match has been a personal triumph for England captain Ben Stokes after he became just the fourth England cricketer to score a hundred and take five wickets in the same Test, his 141 on Saturday following a haul of 5-72 in India’s first-innings 358.

Gill and Rahul steady India after early wobble to frustrate England

But Stokes, who suffered from cramp while batting, did not bowl at all during the 63 overs India faced on Saturday.

Stokes was also seen repeatedly clutching the top of his leg, having had surgery on his left hamstring at the start of this year.

But Stokes brought himself on to bowl at the start of Sunday’s play.

Already the leading bowler on either side this series with 16 wickets at 24.75, Stokes almost had Gill caught for 81 by a leaping Ollie Pope at short cover.

But Stokes did break through when he had obdurate opener Rahul, in sight of his third century of the series, plumb lbw with a nip-back ball that kept a touch low.

Gill record

Fast-medium bowler Stokes, still grabbing the top of his left leg on occasion as well as his right shoulder bowled an unchanged spell of 1-12 in eight overs until the advent of the new ball, with India then 198-3 off 80 overs.

Woakes took up the attack but was powerless to prevent the single that took Gill to a 228-ball century including 12 fours.

But Gill’s near seven-hour innings, that started when he came in on a hat-trick, ended with a surprisingly careless dismissal as he flicked at a Jofra Archer ball outside off stump and was caught behind

At that stage, it might have been little consolation to the 25-year-old Gill to know he had set a new record for the most runs scored by an India batsman in a series against England of 722, surpassing team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 712 in 2023/24.

India’s 222-4 could have been 222-5 next ball when Jadeja edged a fiery Archer delivery to first slip where a leaping Joe Root dropped a catch above his head and failed to grab the ball at the second attempt.

Sundar and Jadeja were largely untroubled after lunch, barring the odd sharply turning ball from frontline spinner Liam Dawson and part-timer Root.

And even when inspirational captain Stokes put himself through the pain barrier again by coming on for another spell, Sundar pulled him for a six and a four off successive balls to complete a 117-ball fifty.

Jadeja then cut Stokes for four to complete yet another fifty which he acknowledged with his trademark ‘sword dance’ to the delight of a large contingent of India fans.

INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Sundar, Jadeja follow Gill’s lead as India frustrate England in fourth Test

Pakistan set to launch advanced Remote Sensing Satellite this week

New official sugar prices notified for Karachi

Aafia Siddiqui is Pakistan’s daughter, govt’s priority, says FM Ishaq Dar

‘Trade talks with US will be breakthrough in potential FTA’

Govt bars pilgrims from traveling to Iran, Iraq by road this Arbaeen

Aid trucks move from Egypt to Gaza after Israel said it began airdrops

Thai-Cambodia border shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire call

PSB forms inquiry committee over athlete disappearances during FISU Games

Three new polio cases confirmed in Pakistan; total reaches 17 in 2025

Cotton fiber, yarn, greige cloth: 18% ST imposed on import?

Read more stories