Jul 27, 2025
PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday approved the development of a comprehensive, world-class digital ecosystem for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), aimed at strengthening tax administration, enhancing transparency, and improving economic decision-making.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the ongoing FBR reforms, PM Sharif directed authorities to go beyond mere digitisation and focus on building an integrated system that connects the entire economic value chain - from the production and import of raw materials, to manufacturing, and ultimately, consumer purchases.

“The system should be capable of real-time monitoring across the value chain and must be robust enough to ensure direct digital oversight of all transactions,” the prime minister said, while instructing officials to engage internationally reputed experts for the implementation process.

PM Shehbaz approves formation of digital ecosystem in FBR

He emphasised that centralised data generated through the new system should be utilised for strategic economic decision-making. He asserted that a broader tax base and formalisation of economy are essential prerequisites for achieving the goal of reducing the tax burden on the common citizen.

The officials briefed the meeting on progress made towards linking FBR’s data into a unified platform and establishing a modern digital ecosystem capable of real-time oversight of economic activity.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial, senior economic experts, and other high-ranking officials.

