BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-27

Cotton fiber, yarn, greige cloth: 18pc ST imposed on import?

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has reportedly imposed an 18 percent sales tax on the import of cotton fiber, yarn, and greige cloth, after nearly a month-long delay sustained pressure from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

On July 18, 2025, APTMA had formally urged Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to immediately issue a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) to implement the sales tax on these imports, in line with commitments made in the Federal Budget 2025–26.

In a letter to the Finance Minister, APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad emphasised the budget’s announcement that cotton fiber, yarn, and greige cloth imports would be subjected to 18 percent sales tax, while remaining under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

Selective buying on cotton market

“The Federal Cabinet has approved the Finance Ministry’s summary through circulation to fulfil the commitment made to APTMA,” the sources confirmed.

APTMA had initially sought complete exclusion of these imports from the EFS, arguing that unrestricted imports were harming domestic industry. However, during the budget process, the government instead committed to equalizing the tax treatment of local and imported inputs used for exports, rather than removing them from the scheme altogether.

The Association, in its letter, criticized the delay, noting that substantial time had passed since the budget speech and over three weeks since its formal approval. According to a decision by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Committee, the tax was originally meant to take effect on July 15.

APTMA warned that the delay had coincided with the arrival of Pakistan’s new cotton crop, which was facing a lack of buyers due to market uncertainty. The tax disparity, they stated, had eroded demand for locally grown cotton and domestically produced yarn and greige cloth.

The Association further argued that, in the absence of a level playing field, both traders and mills were reluctant to purchase the new crop. The textile sector — which accounts for over 50% of Pakistan’s total exports — had shown robust growth with a $1.5 billion increase in FY 2024–25. However, the sector also saw a $1.5–$2 billion rise in imports, resulting in a net negative effect on the balance of payments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Sales Tax APTMA yarn

Comments

200 characters

Cotton fiber, yarn, greige cloth: 18pc ST imposed on import?

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

Punjab govt launches ‘smart water plan’ for Lahore

Read more stories