New customs values fixed

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of One Side Coated Duplex Board (Grey Back) and Two Side Coated Packaging Board from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Europe/USA/ Canada and Middle East.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a customs valuation ruling (2014 of 20250 on Saturday. This ruling has superseded Valuation Ruling No. 1800 dated September 12, 2023.

According to the ruling, the Customs values of One Side Coated Duplex Board (Grey Back) and Two Side Coated Packaging Board were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act,1969 vide Valuation Ruling No. 1800 dated 12.08-2023. However, being aggrieved, the stakeholders approached to this Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi for re-determination of value in accordance with international market trends.

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

A meeting was held to discuss issues related to the valuation of the subject goods. During the meeting, stakeholders emphasized that the existing Valuation Ruling is over a year old and no longer reflects the prevailing international trade prices. They further contended that the imposition of anti-dumping duties has adversely affected their competitiveness in the local market. Additionally, it was highlighted that local manufacturers are unable to produce the required quality and have consistently failed to meet the necessary product specifications.

The viewpoints of stakeholders were thoroughly examined in conjunction with the documents submitted by importers to support their claims. A comprehensive analysis was carried out including 90 days’ data and international prices.

Valuation methods provided in Section 25 of the Act were duly followed and applied sequentially to address the valuation issue at hand. Transaction value method provided in Sub-Section (l) of Section 25 was found inapplicable because sufficient information with respect to adjustments to be made to the transactional value in terms of Section 25(2) were not available to arrive at the correct transaction value. Identical goods value method provided in Sub-Sections (5) ibid was examined and considered for applicability to determine Customs value of subject goods. The data provided some references, however, it was found that the same cannot be solely relied upon due to the absence of absolute demonstrable evidence of qualities and quantities of commercial level etc.

In line with sequential methods, next method of similar goods under Section 25(6) of the Act was considered. Keeping all the factors in view and after carefully analyzing all the available information from different sources, the Customs values of subject items were determined under Sub-section (6) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Customs values for One Side Coated Duplex Board (Grey and Other than Grey Back) and Two Side Coated Packaging Board hereinafter specified shall be assessed to duty/taxes at the specified minimum Customs values, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025