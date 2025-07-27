Japanese rubber futures up

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday, locking in a sixth consecutive week of gains, supported by persistent rainfall in key producing regions and renewed optimism over China’s economic stimulus measures.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery added 1.5 yen, or 0.45%, to 332.2 yen ($2.26) per kg. The contract climbed 0.94% this week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 445 yuan, or 2.94%, to 15,585 yuan ($2,175.40) per metric ton. The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 360 yuan, or 2.99%, to 12,415 yuan ($1,732.92) per metric ton.

Strong futures performance and arbitrage buying, fuelled by a broader rally in commodity futures and bullish sentiment around China’s stimulus measures, contributed to much of the recent upswing in rubber prices, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused firm Helixtap Technologies.

This has overridden weak fundamentals that still persist, Farah noted, adding that many are watching how the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict could escalate, further lifting prices since Thailand is a major rubber producer.

Meanwhile, rainfall buoyed prices, while downstream demand is improving slowly, said Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information. Elsewhere, the dollar eased to 147.10 yen, making yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices rose as trade talk optimism supported the outlook for both the global economy and oil demand, outweighing news of the potential for more oil supply from Venezuela.