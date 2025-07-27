BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025
Markets

Japanese rubber futures up

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday, locking in a sixth consecutive week of gains, supported by persistent rainfall in key producing regions and renewed optimism over China’s economic stimulus measures.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery added 1.5 yen, or 0.45%, to 332.2 yen ($2.26) per kg. The contract climbed 0.94% this week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 445 yuan, or 2.94%, to 15,585 yuan ($2,175.40) per metric ton. The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 360 yuan, or 2.99%, to 12,415 yuan ($1,732.92) per metric ton.

Strong futures performance and arbitrage buying, fuelled by a broader rally in commodity futures and bullish sentiment around China’s stimulus measures, contributed to much of the recent upswing in rubber prices, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused firm Helixtap Technologies.

This has overridden weak fundamentals that still persist, Farah noted, adding that many are watching how the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict could escalate, further lifting prices since Thailand is a major rubber producer.

Meanwhile, rainfall buoyed prices, while downstream demand is improving slowly, said Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information. Elsewhere, the dollar eased to 147.10 yen, making yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices rose as trade talk optimism supported the outlook for both the global economy and oil demand, outweighing news of the potential for more oil supply from Venezuela.

