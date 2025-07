KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 29.962 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 39,530.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.387 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.549 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.356 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.657 billion), Silver (PKR 1.548 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.202 billion), Copper (PKR 1.036 billion),DJ (PKR 246.007 million),Natural Gas (PKR 209.943 million), SP500 (PKR 240.677 million), Palladium (PKR 222.910 million),Brent (PKR 98.589 million), Japan Equity (PKR 23.786 million) and Aluminum (PKR 1.495 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots amounting to PKR 80.092 million were traded.

