Rating boost lifts PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded on Friday as investors responded positively to encouraging macroeconomic developments.

The market’s upward move was largely fueled by S&P Global’s decision to upgrade Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating coupled with growing expectations of an interest rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its upcoming policy meeting.

The KSE-100 Index gained 514.62 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 139,207.29, up from the previous session’s level of 138,692.67. Throughout the trading session, the benchmark fluctuated within a narrow range, touching an intraday high of 139,436.77 and dipping to a low of 138,808.64, before ultimately settling near the upper end of the range.

On Friday, BRIndex100 gained 63.12 points or 0.44 percent to settle at 14,307.43 points. It recorded a total volume of 453.6 million shares. BRIndex30 also closed higher by 71.5 points or 0.18 percent at 39,920.84 points, with a total volume of 297.8 million shares.

According to an assessment by Topline Securities, the market’s return to a positive trajectory after remaining sluggish for last two trading session and was driven by strong gains in index-heavyweights. It noted that Engro Corporation, United Bank Limited, Lucky Cement, Meezan Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Atlas Honda, and Systems Limited emerged as key contributors.

However during the Friday’s session trading activity remained somewhat mix. Turnover in the ready market registered a slight dip, declining from 648.8 million shares to 634.8 million, a drop of over 2 percent. While volumes saw a marginal decline in the ready market, traded value also followed suit, falling to Rs 24.61 billion from Rs 28.11 billion, a decline of more than 12 percent.

Meanwhile, market capitalization continued to improve, rising from Rs 16.614 trillion to Rs 16.688 trillion, registering a net gain of Rs 74 billion, a sign of positive valuation expansion amid broader investor confidence.

The most actively traded shares by volume included Bank of Punjab, which closed at Rs 13.60 with over 50.2 million shares exchanged, Fauji Foods at Rs 16.29 with 48.8 million shares, and Aisha Steel Mills, which ended at Rs 12.34 on 35.5 million shares.

Among companies reflecting the sharpest increase in value were Unilever Pakistan Foods, which surged by Rs 529.12 to close at Rs 34,139.55, and Atlas Honda Limited, which gained Rs 61.39 to end the day at Rs 1,160.25. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company suffered a steep fall of Rs 1,642.97, closing at Rs 31,934.62, while Nestlé Pakistan shed Rs 174.04 to finish at Rs 7,699.77.

The Ready Market Companies Position reflected a broadly mixed trading session, with 211 companies advancing, 236 declining, and 32 remaining unchanged, out of a total of 479 listed companies.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 23,025.39 points, gaining 207.16 points or 0.91 percent, with a total turnover of 7.96 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended at 10,699.81 points, up by 68.35 points or 0.64 percent, on a turnover of 32.7 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 40,668.89 points after rising 155.47 points or 0.38 percent, with 105.87 million shares traded. In contrast, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index edged down by 15.62 points or 0.07 percent to close at 21,792.09 points, with a volume of 35.3 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index posted a modest gain of 9.67 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 12,060.96 points, on a turnover of 33.2 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology & Communication Index dipped slightly by 0.61 points or 0.02 percent, closing at 3,033.05 points, with 51.7 million shares changing hands.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation attributed the day’s bullish close to a combination of improved sovereign risk perception and monetary easing hopes. He noted that the S&P Global upgrade to B- had bolstered investor confidence, while expectations of a key policy rate cut next week — driven by the declining trend in government bond yields — added further momentum to the market.

According to Mehanti, these factors together acted as catalysts, helping the PSX sustain its rally amid cautious optimism. With structural reforms gaining traction and external sentiment improving, the bourse appears well-positioned for stability — provided macroeconomic discipline continues and expected policy support is realized.

