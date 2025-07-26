Markets Print 2025-07-26
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 25, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.84 11.34
2-Week 10.73 11.23
1-Month 10.66 11.16
3-Month 10.62 10.87
6-Month 10.61 10.86
9-Month 10.57 11.07
1-Year 10.56 11.06
Data source: SBP
