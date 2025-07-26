BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Markets Print 2025-07-26

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 25, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 26 Jul, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 25, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.84    11.34
2-Week      10.73    11.23
1-Month     10.66    11.16
3-Month     10.62    10.87
6-Month     10.61    10.86
9-Month     10.57    11.07
1-Year      10.56    11.06
==========================

Data source: SBP

