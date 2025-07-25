School roof collapse in India’s Rajasthan kills 4 children, media reports

NEW DELHI: At least four children were killed and 17 injured in India’s western state of Rajasthan after the roof of a school building collapsed on Friday, local media reported, with dozens still feared trapped under the rubble.

Visuals from news channels showed locals gathered around the site of the collapse as authorities used a crane to remove the debris.

Local media reported that students were attending classes in a government school in Jhalawar when the building collapsed.

“Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on X.

Some of the injured children were critical, local police officer Amit Kumar told the PTI news agency, according to the Economic Times newspaper.