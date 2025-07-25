BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.06%)
BOP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.69%)
DCL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 172.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
FCCL 45.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.59%)
GCIL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.93%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.44%)
NBP 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.35%)
PAEL 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
POWER 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
PRL 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
SNGP 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
SSGC 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,315 Increased By 71.2 (0.5%)
BR30 39,989 Increased By 165.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 139,198 Increased By 505.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 42,587 Increased By 172.5 (0.41%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in interbank market
Recorder Report Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 10:32am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.42% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 283.03, a gain of Rs1.19.

On Thursday, the currency settled at 284.22.

Globally, the US dollar steadied near two-week lows on Friday, on track for its biggest weekly drop in a month, as investors contended with US tariff negotiations ahead of a deadline while looking ahead to central bank meetings next week for clues on policy.

Both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are expected to hold rates at next week’s policy meetings, but traders are focusing on the subsequent comments to gauge the timing of the next move.

The prospect of rate hikes by the BOJ had improved, she added, after a trade deal struck with the United States this week lowered tariffs to 15% on auto imports from Japan.

The yen stood at 147.10 to the dollar, on course for a weekly gain of 1%, its strongest such performance since mid-May.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 97.448, set for a drop of 1% this week, its weakest performance in a month.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday, buoyed by optimism over a potential trade deal between the US and the European Union and reports of Russian plans to restrict gasoline exports to most countries.

Brent crude futures gained 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.35 a barrel by 0027 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.18 per barrel.

Oil settled 1% higher on Thursday, driven by media reports of expected cuts to Russian gasoline exports.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Read more stories