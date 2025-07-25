BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
DGKC 172.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.9%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.81%)
GCIL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
HUBC 155.20 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.72%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
NBP 124.26 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.81%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
POWER 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
PRL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,330 Increased By 85.6 (0.6%)
BR30 40,117 Increased By 293.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 139,377 Increased By 684.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,627 Increased By 212.3 (0.5%)
Markets

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

BR Web Desk Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 10:08am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note, as investors cheered S&P Global’s upgrade of Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B—’ from ‘CCC+’. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 700 points during the opening minutes of trading on Friday.

At 10:05am, the benchmark index was hovering at 139,352.72 level, an increase of 660.06 points or 0.48%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL and SNGPL traded in the green.

In a key development, S&P Global raised Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’ and placed it on a ‘stable’ outlook on Thursday, saying the country’s finances and reserves had been stabilised by International Monetary Fund support.

On Thursday, PSX witnessed a bearish trend as investor confidence took a hit due to mounting macroeconomic concerns. Surging inflation, coupled with the expected rupee slide on higher imports, further fueled the negative sentiments.

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 561.69 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 138,692.67 points.

Internationally, Asian shares eased from highs on Friday, with Japanese markets retreating from a record peak, as investors locked in profits ahead of a crucial week that includes US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline and a host of central bank meetings.

The dollar gained against the yen after bouncing off a two-week low on Thursday, helped by some firm US economic data, while Japan’s currency was weighed down by political uncertainty amid media reports Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will step down.

Benchmark Japanese government bond yields hovered just below the highest since 2008.

Japan’s broad Topix index, which had jumped more than 5% over the previous two sessions to reach an all-time high, pulled back 0.7%.

The Nikkei slipped 0.5% from Thursday’s one-year high.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5% and mainland Chinese blue chips declined 0.2%. Australia’s equity benchmark declined 0.5%.

At the same time, US S&P 500 futures added 0.2%, after the cash index edged up slightly to a new record closing high overnight, buoyed by robust earnings from Google parent Alphabet.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also marked a record high.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe edged down 0.1%, but remained just below an all-time peak from Thursday.

This is an intra-day update

